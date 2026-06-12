Athens mechanic sentenced to life for running meth ring at auto shop

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The Brief An Athens auto shop worker received two life sentences Friday for running a major methamphetamine ring out of his workplace. Investigators dismantled a clandestine conversion lab in Monroe that was supplied with liquid drugs smuggled from Mexico inside boxes of jalapeños. Law enforcement agents recovered nearly 14 kilograms of hidden methamphetamine from the repair shop following the man's arrest.



A 54-year-old auto shop worker will spend the rest of his life in federal prison after using his employment as a front to distribute hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine across northeast Georgia, federal officials announced Friday.

What we know:

James Len Ramey of Comer received two concurrent life sentences in federal prison Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III presided over the case in Macon, where Ramey previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession charges. There is no parole in the federal prison system, and this sentence will run consecutively to separate state prison terms Ramey faces in Habersham and Lumpkin counties.

Federal investigators recovered Service Pro oil filter boxes used by James Len Ramey to conceal massive distribution quantities of crystal methamphetamine at an Athens Rapid Lube shop before he was handed two concurrent federal life prison sentences Expand

The backstory:

The FBI launched an investigation in January 2024 after learning Ramey was selling kilograms of methamphetamine directly from the Rapid Lube in Athens where he worked. Ramey secured the job through a state prison work-release program but used it as a hub for a sophisticated trafficking network.

According to court documents, Ramey's cross-border supply chain involved a Mexico-based source he originally met while serving a previous state prison sentence. He received roughly 30 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine every two weeks, which was smuggled across the border hidden inside boxes of jalapeños.

The liquid drugs were transported to a clandestine conversion laboratory operating at a home on Mountain Creek Church Road in Monroe. On Aug. 13, 2024, agents raided the active Walton County lab and discovered enough liquid meth to manufacture more than 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, alongside garbage bags filled with rotting jalapeños.

At the Athens lube shop, Ramey hid the processed drugs inside oil filter boxes to coordinate sales to downstream dealers. Following his arrest last July 3, coworkers at the business discovered an additional 14 kilograms of methamphetamine that Ramey had stashed on the property.

An aerial surveillance photo shows an active clandestine methamphetamine conversion laboratory raided by federal agents on Mountain Creek Church Road in Monroe, where garbage bags filled with rotting jalapeños used to smuggle liquid drugs from Mexico Expand

What we don't know:

While federal authorities confirmed that Ramey regularly funneled drug money back across the border to pay his suppliers, officials have not publicly identified the specific Mexican drug cartel orchestrating the shipments. Additionally, the final judicial status and names of all 11 other co-defendants linked to the broader distribution ring remain unreleased in the immediate court files.