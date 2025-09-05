Athens mayor says rainbow crosswalks will not be replaced

article

The Brief Athens mayor says rainbow crosswalks are staying in place Federal order directed states to remove them within 60 days Crosswalks approved in 2020 and installed two years later



Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz said the city’s rainbow crosswalks will not be removed, despite a federal order telling states to eliminate them within 60 days.

What we know:

A letter dated July 1 from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy instructed governors to use "recognizable" markings within 60 days.

Florida transportation officials recently repainted crosswalks in Gainesville and Orlando, including one near the Pulse nightclub memorial.

Girtz told Flagpole magazine Athens’ crosswalks comply with federal standards and were approved in 2020. The rainbow crosswalks in Athens include white stripes traditionally associated with crosswalks.