Athens man dies nearly two weeks after DUI-involved wreck, police say

Athens-Clarke County police said a man seriously injured during a DUI-involved car wreck died on Monday almost two weeks after the collision.

Police said 67-year-old Athens resident Robert Thomas Stephens died from injuries he sustained on Aug. 28 near the intersection of Timothy Road and Epps Bridge Road.

Police said Stehpens' 2005 Buick LeSabre collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 21-year-old Sean Steven Brown. Accident investigators said Stephens was attempting to turn left onto Timothy Road before the collision.

Police said Browns' injuries were not considered life-threatening when he was hospitalized for treatment.

Police cited Brown for DUI-alcohol and serious injury by vehicle after further investigation. Police did not indicate additional charges following Stephens' death but said the investigation is ongoing.

