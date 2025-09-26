Athens man arrested in 2016 murder of James Mitchell

The Brief Kevin Maurice Jones, 47, of Athens, has been arrested in connection with the 2016 disappearance and killing of James Mitchell. Jones faces charges including murder, robbery, aggravated assault and concealing the death of a person. Mitchell, last seen in Clarke Gardens in August 2016, remains missing; detectives continue to search for his remains.



Nearly a decade after James Mitchell vanished, Athens-Clarke County police say they have made an arrest in his killing.

What we know:

Kevin Maurice Jones, 47, of Athens, was taken into custody Sept. 24 in the Marlborough Downs Road area without incident, according to police. He has been charged with murder, robbery, aggravated assault and concealing the death of a person.

Mitchell, 63, was reported missing in August 2016 after he was last seen in the Clarke Gardens area. He was reported missing by his daughter, according to OnlineAthens/Athens Banner-Herald. His vehicle, with blood inside, was later found at an apartment complex, but despite years of searching, his remains have not been found. Detectives said they continue to investigate and are still working to locate Mitchell’s body.

Victim James Mitchell. Courtesy of Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

"This arrest is the result of tireless work by our detectives, in close partnership with our District Attorney’s Office, who were committed to finding the truth and seeking justice for James Mitchell’s family, no matter how long it took," Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters said in a statement.

Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kalki Yalamanchili praised investigators’ persistence. "The passage of time will not lessen our resolve to work together to deliver justice for victims and their loved ones in our community," he said.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information about Mitchell’s homicide or the location of his remains to contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can also be left on the ACCPD tip line at 706-705-4775.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information in the case.