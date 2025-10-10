Pedestrian may have been hit by several cars on Athens Highway, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was killed Oct. 6 on Athens Highway and may have been struck by multiple vehicles. Police charged one driver with fleeing the scene of a fatal collision after locating the initial vehicle.



Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help after a pedestrian was killed on Athens Highway and may have been hit by several vehicles.

What we know:

Investigators say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Oct. 6 between Cooper Road and Rosebud Road. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police later found the vehicle that initially struck the person and charged its driver with fleeing the scene of a fatal collision. But detectives believe other vehicles may have also hit the victim while the body was still in the roadway.

Authorities are urging anyone who was traveling through the area between 10:50 and 11:05 p.m. to contact the Accident Investigation Unit. They hope to speak with all involved drivers to complete a full report.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name or said what led to the initial collision on Athens Highway.

It’s also unclear how many additional vehicles may have struck the person or whether any of those drivers realized what happened.

Investigators have not said if surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts have helped identify others involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police AIU detectives at 678-442-5653.