Athens detectives searching for couple who may have seen rape suspect

Detectives are searching for a young couple who may have vital information on a reported rape in Athens early Saturday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, a 22-year-old woman reported that she was raped by a "black man with an athletic build" in the area of Dearing Street and Church Street at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 11.

The victim described the suspect as about 5-feet-10-inches tall with short hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants at the time of the attack.

During the investigation, officials say they believe a young couple was in the area of Finley Street and Dearing Street at the time and may have seen the suspect. They are asking that couple to come forward and talk to police.

If you have any information about the incident or possible suspect, please call Det. Rick Dearing at 762-400-7174 or Sgt. Greg Dickson at 762-400-7070.