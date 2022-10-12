Athens dedicates new rainbow crosswalk

article

Athens-Clarke County officials celebrated the installation of a new landmark on Tuesday.

Athens Pride and Queer Collective and the Athens-Clarke County unified government unveiled the city's new rainbow crosswalk.

The crosswalk is at the intersection of College Avenue and Clayton Street in Athens' downtown.

The Red & Black reports the crosswalk was inspired by a petition signed by approximately 8,000 to boost support for an Athens Non-Discrimination Ordinance.

The installation was paid for out of the county’s TSPLOST fund for artwork.

