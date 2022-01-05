Police: 2 arrested in Athens criminal gang activity investigation

article

Athens-Clarke County police have arrested two suspects in an investigation into criminal street gang activity in the county.

Tuesday, officials say they arrested 23-year-old Nigel Turner and 36-year-old Keyona Lumpkin.

Turner, described as a "known gang member" was arrested on an existing warrant for violating his probation. He is currently on felony probation for charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, entering auto, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

According to investigators, Turner has a violent criminal history involving firearms and has violated the terms of his probation multiple times.

Lumpkin was arrested for three counts of possession of a Schedule II substance with the intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance with intent to distribute. She was already out on bond for similar charges.

Investigators say over the last several weeks, officers have arrested 18 known gang members in Athens and Clarke County.

If you have any information about criminal street gang activity, please call the ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

