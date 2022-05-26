Police: Shooting over social media post sends 2 teens to hospital

article

A fight over a social media post turned dangerous and sent two Athens teenagers to the hospital, police say.

Officers with the Athens Clarke-County Police Department say the shooting happened before 1:30 p.m., around the area of East Carver Drive and Cone Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. Shortly afterward, a 16-year-old boy came to the scene with a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics transported both teens to a local hospital. At last report, their injures are non-life-threatening.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument over a denigrating social media post. According to police, the two victims were riding in a vehicle around the area when they saw another person they thought was responsible for the post.

The fight spilled out until the street and ended with gunfire.

Advertisement

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762- 400-7060.

