Athens child wounded after multiple shots fired at home on Winterville Road, 31 spent shell casings found

A child is lucky to be alive after an Athens home was struck multiple times by bullets shortly after midnight Sept. 23.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, 31 spent shell casings from two different guns were found at the scene of the shooting in the 1900 block of Winterville Road near Beaverdam Road.

Multiple shots hit one residence. A child inside the home was struck in the hand, but the wound did not require hospitalization.

Two bullet holes were also found in an unoccupied residence nearby.

The reason for the shooting is unknown at this point.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Barnett at 762-400-7318 or at Shaun.Barnett@accgov.com.

MAP OF AREA