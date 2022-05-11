Small plane crashes near Athens airport, FAA says

Emergency crews have responded to an aircraft crash near Athens-Ben Epps Airport.

The FAA said around 7 p.m. a single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed a quarter mile east of the airport in Athens-Clarke County.

Federal officials said only a pilot was on board at the time of the crash. That pilot’s condition was not immediately known.

Athens police confirmed they were assisting firefighters with securing the scene, but didn’t have any other information.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.