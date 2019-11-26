Athens bar owner accused of raping 21-year-old woman

An Athens bar owner is in the Clarke County Jail facing multiple charges after allegedly raping a woman in one of his establishments.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers arrested David Ellis Ippisch, 38, around 8:00 Monday night.

Ippisch is accused of assaulting a 21-year-old woman inside Hedges on Broad in downtown Athens on Sunday.

Ippisch is charged with two counts of battery, sexual battery, kidnapping, and rape.

He was scheduled for a first appearance in Clarke County Magistrate Court Tuesday morning, but did not show up.