Arthur Blank’s celebrity golf tournament returns to Brookhaven

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering hosted its fourth annual Dream. Speak. Live. Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday at the Capital City Club in Brookhaven.

What we know:

The fundraising event, aimed at raising awareness about stuttering and treatment options available through the Blank Center, featured appearances by Good Day Atlanta anchor Buck Lanford and FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley. Several other local and international celebrities were in attendance as well — like Brad Guzan, Atlanta United FC's goalkeeper, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, a professional golfer who has spoken about his stutter many times.

What they're saying:

"It's amazing to see all these kids here, full of confidence," Bezuidenhout said. "I wish I was brave enough when I was five years old or ten years old to stand in front of the camera… and make a speech, but this only happened recently."

Bezuidenhout thanked the Blank Center for helping people across the world who struggle with speech impediments.

"Bless the bank for giving us this opportunity to impact thousands of kids and people's lives all around the world," he said.

The Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering hosted its fourth annual Dream. Speak. Live. Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday at the Capital City Club in Brookhaven. (FOX 5)

"I'm very fortunate I was able to spend this past summer with some of the kids from the Dream Speak. Live. Foundation… To be able to see the kids and hear their stories and then to be able to come out here for, for a day like this and bring some recognition bring the attention to this," Guzan said. "Communication is such an important part of life and a lot of people just take it for granted, right?"

Why you should care:

All proceeds from the tournament will support the Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research and its programs.

The center was first established in 2020 at the University of Texas at Austin through a $20 million grant from the foundation. An additional $12.25 million grant was gifted in 2021 to establish the Atlanta location.

You can learn more about what the center does on its website.