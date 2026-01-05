Arthur Blank outlines new Falcons structure in letter to fans

The Brief Falcons overhaul leadership after 8-9 season New president of football role created Coach, GM searches underway for 2026



The Atlanta Falcons are entering a sweeping new era of leadership after the team fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, followed by additional front-office restructuring outlined in a letter to fans from owner Arthur M. Blank.

What they're saying:

In a letter released Monday morning, Blank acknowledged prolonged frustration among fans and said the organization recently conducted a comprehensive review of its football operations with the help of an external consulting firm. The Falcons finished the 2025 season 8-9 and missed the playoffs for a seventh straight year.

Blank announced the team will not only hire a new head coach and general manager for the 2026 season, but will also create a new president of football position. That role will oversee all football operations and hold final decision-making authority, with both the head coach and general manager reporting to that position. The new president of football will report directly to Blank.

Searches for the head coach and general manager are already underway. ZRG Partners has been retained to assist with the head coach search, while Sportsology Group is helping identify a new general manager and advising on a broader front-office restructure. No timeline has been announced for either hire.

Blank also confirmed a leadership transition on the business side of the franchise. Greg Beadles has been elevated to president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, effective immediately, succeeding Rich McKay. Beadles will oversee all business operations and work closely with the incoming president of football.

McKay will continue in an expanded role within Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, focusing on major upcoming events in Atlanta, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the NFL’s 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as stadium renovations and development of a new training facility.

Blank said the changes are designed to restore trust and build a team capable of sustained success.

"Accountability cannot be shared or softened," Blank wrote. "Every decision will be made with one clear objective — building a team capable of sustained success and competing for championships."