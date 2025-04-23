Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation awards $2.5M grant to Atlanta Humane Society

article

The Atlanta Humane Society says a new grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will help them expand their coverage of animal protection across Georgia.

The organization announced plans for the $2.5 million grant in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

What we know:

Calling the grant "transformative," the Atlanta Humane Society said they plan to expand its Animal Protection Unit to "address critical gaps" in the state's welfare infrastructure.

That includes adding 150 new emergency shelter units, renovations to Atlanta Humane's Marietta location, and the future construction of a central Georgia facility.

The group will also expand cruelty investigations and disaster response in Georgia's 61 counties that currently do not have animal control services.

The grant includes money for distributing supplies, veterinary care, and training resources statewide.

What they're saying:

"This is more than a grant—it’s a statewide movement," said Cal Morgan, president and CEO of Atlanta Humane. "Thanks to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation’s support, we’re building a future where every Georgia county has the tools and partnerships to better protect animals and serve our pet-loving communities."

"We are honored to support the Atlanta Humane Society’s initiative to address the critical need for enhanced animal protection and community outreach across Georgia," says Margaret Connelly, the managing director of the foundation's founder initiatives. "This grant will help bridge essential gaps in services, ensuring every county has the resources to protect our animals."