2 arrested after drugs, guns found in Henry County bust, police say

Two people face charges after a recent police bust in Henry County.

Investigators say the guns and drugs were found during two searches in a neighborhood just north of McDonough Square and on State Route 42.

According to officials, officers seized 500.25 grams of marijuana, 11.1 grams of fentanyl, 235.5 grams of cocaine, two handguns, one rifle, one money counter, one vacuum sealer and three measuring scales.

Police say they also found 4.1 grams of cocaine in a suspect's vehicle.

Two people were taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials have not released the identities of the two arrested individuals.

If you have any information, call the Henry County Police Department.