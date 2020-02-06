Arrests, conviction in shooting at Grant Park

There have been arrests and a conviction in a shooting case that happened at Grant Park.

The shooting in November 2018 left Atlanta rapper Jonathan Querisma, whose stage name is Charisma Mufasa, with five gunshot wounds. He was also robbed and pistol-whipped in the incident at the park following a basketball game with men he said he didn't know.

MAN SHOT 5 TIMES, ROBBED AFTER GAME AT GRANT PARK

Atlanta Police told FOX 5, in the months following the case, they arrested 22-year-old Kenneth Atkins and 31-year-old Marcus Battle. According to records, Battle is now in prison, serving a 10-year sentence on numerous charges related to the case, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and battery.

Querisma said his injuries have forced him to put some business ventures and his NFL tryout plans on hold.

"The future meetings I had set up were just completely cut because, physically, I can't perform. Nobody is going to sign a player that is impaired," Querisma said.

He also told FOX 5 he is still undergoing physical and mental therapy as a result of the incident.