Arrest of convicted felon in a Bibb County tree leads to suspected stolen horse, drugs and guns

A wanted man was recently arrested in Bibb County after he was found hiding in a tree and a suspected stolen horse, several guns and drugs were found on his property, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says the man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody at a home on Allen Road.

Deputies located methamphetamines, suspected cocaine, and several guns belonging to the male, who is a convicted felon, during their search. A suspected stolen thoroughbred racehorse that was severely malnourished was also found on the property, along with neglected dogs and chickens.

All the animals were turned over to the BCSO Animal Welfare Unit.

A female on the property is also facing multiple counts of animal cruelty. She also was not identified by the sheriff's office.