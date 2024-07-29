Arrest made in Marietta car break-in spree, search for more suspects

Marietta police investigators are trying to track down a crew of thieves who have been stealing credit cards, guns and other valuables from cars. Police say sometimes they would flip door handles and rummage through the unlocked cars, other times they would smash the windows to get inside.

"Over the last 5 weeks, we've been tormented by a group of young adults," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Officer Philamy says this group entered more than 70 cars in neighborhoods across the city. He says they have now arrested one member of this theft crew, 19-year-old Christopher Emerson. Police say he has experience.

"The same suspect that had bonded out on a $7,500 bond from the same exact charge from February of this year. We haven't finished our investigation from February where over 30 cars were broken into," said Officer McPhilamy.

Christopher Emerson (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say unique clothing and other leads brought about his arrest. Police say a search warrant of his home linked him to additional crimes.

"He was in possession of credit cards and debit cards from other people that were not part of the initial investigation. Now, he has new felony charges, including 86 grams of cocaine, a trafficking amount of cocaine," said Officer McPhilamy.

Investigators hope the arrest of Emerson will lead to the others involved in the entering autos.

"There are multiple other members of this group that are still out there terrorizing the city," said Officer McPhilamy.

"I hope they get them all!" said Earl Caradine.

Cardine says he knows a young woman whose car was broken into.

"I have no idea why someone would do that!" said Caradine.

Investigators remind everyone not to leave guns in vehicles. There were three weapons reported as stolen during this latest round of car break-ins. Only two have been recovered.