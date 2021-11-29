Arrest made in Mechanicsville apartment murder

article

Police in Atlanta have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Mechanicsville apartment complex earlier this month.

Diante Barnhill, 26, of Lilburn, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Nov. 1 around 8:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Fulton Street SW. Police said officers found a man dead in the stairwell from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim, whose name has not been released by police, and Barnhill knew each other. They were able to secure warrants against him within days after the deadly shooting.

Barnhill was arrested on Nov. 26 and booked into the Fulton County jail. He remains there without bond.

