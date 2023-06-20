Arrest made in deadly DeKalb County gas station shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Stone Mill Way on June 13, 2023. (FOX 5)

A man was taken into custody late last week in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

DeKalb County Police say the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested for a deadly shooting at the Citgo station in the 5000 block of Stone Mill Way off Juliette Road.

Officers responded to the Stone Mountain-area store shortly after 8:30 p.m. on June 13.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot several times in the parking lot of a gas station and liquor store.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a dispute lead to the shooting, but a specific motive was not released.

The name of the man who was shot and killed has not been released.