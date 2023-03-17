Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made after man found shot to death near funeral home in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man accused of killing another man in November 2022 and has been on the run is now in custody.

Atlanta police announced Friday they arrested 52-year-old Luther Parks.

On the afternoon of November 13, police say a 46-year-old man was found shot to death in front of a funeral home in Ashview Heights. Officers were called around 1:38 p.m. to the scene on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. However, police believe the initial shooting happened near Abbott Street SW and Parsons Street SW.

A 46-year-old man was found shot to death near funeral home in southwest Atlanta November 13, 2022 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Detectives were able to identify Parks as the suspect.

Parks was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit with assistance from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and federal partners.

He is charged with felony murder and was being held at the Fulton County jail.