Marijuana odor leads to arrest in deadly Atlanta double shooting, police say

article

Two suspects in a deadly double shooting in northwest Atlanta are now in custody after police say the smell of marijuana led to a breakthrough in the case.

The shooting happened on Aug. 15 on the 2200 block of Hill Street NW in Atlanta's Almond Park neighborhood.

Officers say a 21-year-old Douglasville man was killed in the shooting. A second victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police had no suspects in custody until Sept. 21. That night, an officer was on foot patrol on Edgewood Avenue when he passed by a man and smelled "a strong odor of raw marijuana," investigators said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The officer detained the man after noticing he reportedly saw the man had a rolled marijuana cigar on his ear.

When checking the man's name, the officer learned he was Dionte Palmer and had an active warrant out for his arrest in the aforementioned homicide investigation.

Palmer is now in custody at the Fulton County jail charged with felony murder.

A week after Palmer's arrest, officials say a juvenile suspect turned himself in for the same shooting. He's in the Metro Youth Detention Center facing his own felony murder charge.