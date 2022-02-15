Police searching for missing 81-year-old Floyd County woman

article

Police in Floyd County are searching for a missing 81-year-old Armuchee woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Villa Hubbard was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday near her home in Armuchee, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. he family contacted police around 6 p.m.

Police believe Hubbard is driving a Honda Odyssey with Georgia tag ANW1506. It has a blue "A" on the rear window for Armuchee High School and a "Siesta Keys" as a decorative front tag.

She is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds.

Hubbard has been diagnosed with dementia, police said. Her family told police she has talked about moving south and police said she had disappeared in the past and was found in Florida.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

