Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

article

Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act.

Witnesses told police that the suspect used the weapon to bust the windows of two cars, left the scene and came back to steal a jar of coins from one of the cars.

The security guard who attempted to stop the man was working in a building located near the targeted cars. He said he recognized the suspect as being a part of a group of young men who hang out in an apartment building behind the crime scene.

The guard said he believed the group calls themselves the "Kia Boys" and may be responsible for other thefts and car break-ins around the area.

The police report states that another person corroborated this claim.

Atlanta police are searching for suspect in connection to vehicle larceny. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)