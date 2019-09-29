Armed man robs Hapeville Family Dollar store

article

Hapeville Police are working to track down a courteous crook. Investigators say the suspect was armed with what may have been a fake gun when he robbed the Family Dollar store on Dogwood Drive Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect loitered across the street from the store. He then entered the business and asked to the clerk to “please open this drawer” before grabbing the cash.

The robber also took several packs of cigarettes before leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to call Hapeville Police at (404) 669-4682 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

