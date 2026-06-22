Armed man barricaded in Newnan Dunkin' bathroom fires shot through wall at police

The Brief A 39-year-old Grovetown man faces multiple felony charges after police say he triggered an armed Bullsboro Drive Dunkin' standoff last Friday evening. Investigators say the man barricaded himself inside a bathroom during a stolen car investigation and fired a shot through the wall toward officers. Special response units, including SWAT teams and a drone unit, converged on the scene to safely remove the suspect after employees ran outside.



A 39-year-old Grovetown man faces multiple felony charges after police say he ran into a Newnan donut shop with a handgun, locked himself in a bathroom, and shot at officers last Friday evening.

Newnan police investigation

What we know:

The incident unfolded last Friday evening at the Dunkin' located on busy Bullsboro Drive in Newnan, according to local authorities. Newnan Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Artavius Watts of Grovetown.

Officers were tracking Watts as part of a stolen car investigation when he ran into the shop holding a handgun and barricaded himself in a bathroom. Employees ran out the door for safety while police attempted to coax Watts out of the room.

During the standoff, Watts fired a single shot through the bathroom wall toward the officers, according to investigators. Patrol officers turned the scene over to specialized response units, which included SWAT teams from Newnan and the Georgia State Patrol, a drone team, and Coweta County Sheriff's deputies.

Suspect taken to hospital

What's next:

After a tense standoff, emergency teams extricated Watts from the bathroom and placed him in handcuffs. Officers did not take Watts straight to jail, but instead transported him to Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Doctors treated Watts for cuts that police say he suffered while destroying the bathroom during the standoff. Watts is charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm during a crime.

Bullsboro Drive scene details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the initial stolen car investigation or how Watts arrived in the area from Grovetown. Newnan Police note that the investigation continues, and they have not announced what additional charges Watts might face.

The donut shop has since reopened for business. Fortunately, authorities report that no one was injured during the terrifying scramble for safety.