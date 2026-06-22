Armed man barricaded in Newnan Dunkin' bathroom fires shot through wall at police
NEWNAN, Ga. - A 39-year-old Grovetown man faces multiple felony charges after police say he ran into a Newnan donut shop with a handgun, locked himself in a bathroom, and shot at officers last Friday evening.
Newnan police investigation
What we know:
The incident unfolded last Friday evening at the Dunkin' located on busy Bullsboro Drive in Newnan, according to local authorities. Newnan Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Artavius Watts of Grovetown.
Officers were tracking Watts as part of a stolen car investigation when he ran into the shop holding a handgun and barricaded himself in a bathroom. Employees ran out the door for safety while police attempted to coax Watts out of the room.
During the standoff, Watts fired a single shot through the bathroom wall toward the officers, according to investigators. Patrol officers turned the scene over to specialized response units, which included SWAT teams from Newnan and the Georgia State Patrol, a drone team, and Coweta County Sheriff's deputies.
Suspect taken to hospital
What's next:
After a tense standoff, emergency teams extricated Watts from the bathroom and placed him in handcuffs. Officers did not take Watts straight to jail, but instead transported him to Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Doctors treated Watts for cuts that police say he suffered while destroying the bathroom during the standoff. Watts is charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm during a crime.
Bullsboro Drive scene details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the initial stolen car investigation or how Watts arrived in the area from Grovetown. Newnan Police note that the investigation continues, and they have not announced what additional charges Watts might face.
The donut shop has since reopened for business. Fortunately, authorities report that no one was injured during the terrifying scramble for safety.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, who tracked the multi-agency emergency response and obtained suspect details from the Newnan Police Department.