Expand / Collapse search

Alleged robber arrested after standoff in Coweta County home

By
Published  August 5, 2025 5:45pm EDT
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Body cam footage shows alleged robber tased, arrested in Coweta County

Body cam footage shows alleged robber tased, arrested in Coweta County

Coweta County deputies arrested Walter Ruffiin, 43, of Moreland for home invasion and burglary after an elderly resident called 911 in the middle of the night. Body camera footage shows Ruffin armed with a knife when deputies confronted him in a bedroom of the home. Officers used tasers and pepper spray to take him into custody.

The Brief

    • Coweta County deputies arrested Walter Ruffiin, 43, of Moreland for home invasion and burglary after an elderly resident called 911 in the middle of the night.
    • Body camera footage shows Ruffin armed with a knife when deputies confronted him in a bedroom of the home.
    • Officers used tasers and pepper spray to take him into custody.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man is behind bars after breaking into an elderly man's house and a standoff with Coweta County deputies, officials said. 

Coweta County standoff

What we know:

Coweta County 911 received a call from an elderly resident at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, who reported that an armed intruder had broken into his home.

The Coweta Sheriff’s Office says officers rescued the homeowner from the house, then began a room-to-room search. They said someone slammed a bedroom door shut on the officers as they tried to enter the room. They said the man locked the door and refused to exit the room.

Coweta County burglary stand off body camera footage

Coweta County burglary stand off body camera footage

Coweta County deputies responded to 911 calls by an elderly man about someone breaking into his home. Deputies said they had a standoff with the a man in the house who was tased and pepper sprayed.

Deputies broke a window to the bedroom and fired pepper balls into it, according to officials. They also gave verbal commands for the man to drop the knife and get on the ground. However, body-cam footage provided to FOX 5 showed him apparently refusing to follow the deputies' commands.

Repeated taser rounds were also fired into the room. One of the taser cartridges hit the suspect and sent him to the ground. He was then ordered to drop the knife and comply. Deputies in the home rushed in and took the man into custody.

Man arrested for home invasion

What we know:

Deputies have identified the man as Walter Ruffin, 43, of Moreland, GA. They have charged him with home invasion, burglary and obstruction of an officer.

Walter David Ruffin arrested after an alleged Coweta County break-in on Aug. 5, 2025. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Coweta County man behind bars

What's next:

He is being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Doug Evans speaking with deputies in Coweta County. 

Coweta CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety