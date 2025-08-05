Alleged robber arrested after standoff in Coweta County home

The Brief Coweta County deputies arrested Walter Ruffiin, 43, of Moreland for home invasion and burglary after an elderly resident called 911 in the middle of the night. Body camera footage shows Ruffin armed with a knife when deputies confronted him in a bedroom of the home. Officers used tasers and pepper spray to take him into custody.



A man is behind bars after breaking into an elderly man's house and a standoff with Coweta County deputies, officials said.

Coweta County standoff

What we know:

Coweta County 911 received a call from an elderly resident at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, who reported that an armed intruder had broken into his home.

The Coweta Sheriff’s Office says officers rescued the homeowner from the house, then began a room-to-room search. They said someone slammed a bedroom door shut on the officers as they tried to enter the room. They said the man locked the door and refused to exit the room.

Deputies broke a window to the bedroom and fired pepper balls into it, according to officials. They also gave verbal commands for the man to drop the knife and get on the ground. However, body-cam footage provided to FOX 5 showed him apparently refusing to follow the deputies' commands.

Repeated taser rounds were also fired into the room. One of the taser cartridges hit the suspect and sent him to the ground. He was then ordered to drop the knife and comply. Deputies in the home rushed in and took the man into custody.

Man arrested for home invasion

What we know:

Deputies have identified the man as Walter Ruffin, 43, of Moreland, GA. They have charged him with home invasion, burglary and obstruction of an officer.

Walter David Ruffin arrested after an alleged Coweta County break-in on Aug. 5, 2025. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Coweta County man behind bars

What's next:

He is being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.