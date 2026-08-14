Armed fugitive captured in Dillard after brief standoff with police

The Brief Law enforcement arrested Jordan Bradley Roberts after a brief standoff near Highway 246 and Trinity Lane in Dillard. Authorities established a massive police presence after learning the wanted fugitive was armed and hiding in the area. The Rabun County Sheriff's Office and Dillard Police Department led the joint operation to serve Lumpkin County warrants.



A joint law enforcement operation ended in a brief standoff Friday as officers captured a Lumpkin County fugitive near Highway 246 and Trinity Lane in Dillard.

Dillard fugitive standoff

What we know:

Officers with the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillard Police Department surrounded an area off Highway 246 and Trinity Lane after learning Jordan Bradley Roberts was hiding nearby. Roberts was wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants out of Lumpkin County.

Investigators flooded the neighborhood with officers after receiving information that Roberts could be armed. Deputies and local police took Roberts into custody following a brief standoff.

Rabun County police operation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific charges listed on the Lumpkin County warrants. Officials have also not disclosed whether officers recovered any weapons from the scene.

Local police response

What they're saying:

"I am pleased to report that Roberts was located and taken into custody after a brief standoff with law enforcement," Sheriff Mark Gerrells said. "I want to personally thank the men and women of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office and Dillard Police Department for their teamwork and professionalism during this operation. I also want to thank our citizens for their patience and cooperation while law enforcement was working in the area."