Armed car thief wanted in Decatur, police say

Decatur police say they're looking for a man who committed armed grand theft auto.

Police say the man in the photo above approached a woman parked along the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue with a silver gun at 6:32 p.m.

They say he pointed the weapon at her and forced her to get out of the car.

The suspect got away in the woman's vehicle. But later, DeKalb County police were able to recover the car.

Decatur police are asking anyone with information regarding this case, including the identity of the suspect, to contact the department at 404-373-6551. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.