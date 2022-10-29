Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit) From: Supplied

Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27.

In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

Officers believe the man may still be armed and dangerous. If you have seen this individual or know anything about the shooting, please contact Detective Payne at 404-379-2669, or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Police say information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2000.