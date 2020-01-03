Arlington National Cemetery stepping up security after Iranian general assassination

article

Citing “current conditions,” Arlington National Cemetery announced that it will be increasing security.

The increase comes a day after a U.S. strike in Baghdad killed the powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has since vowed revenge for the assassination.

The cemetery says it will implement 100 percent ID checks at all entrances, and all visitors 16 years and older must present valid state and government issued photo identification.

Visitors include all funeral attendees, tourists, and personnel on official business.

School group leaders and tour guides must also present required identification.

Officials are asking people to demonstrate patience because of the expected delays.

