Arizona congressman wants VA to strip benefits from veterans involved in U.S. Capitol riot

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Democratic congressman recounts chaos during deadly U.S. Capitol riot

Ruben Gallego says he never thought his Marine Corps combat training would have to be used within the chambers of Congress.

PHOENIX - Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego wants the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to strip benefits from any service member or veteran who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Any veteran, retiree, or servicemember who attacked the Capitol on January 6 should be stripped of all veterans’ benefits," the Democratic representative wrote on Twitter on March 19. "They simply don’t deserve them."

It was followed by a letter Gallego sent requesting VA Secretary Denis McDonough to work with Attorney General Merrick Garland to identify the riot participants.

Gallego said he believed that the U.S. Veterans Affairs Code justifies the withdrawal of benefits.

"This situation is unjust," Gallego wrote in the letter to McDonough. "Any veteran or servicemember who stormed the Capitol on January 6th forfeited their moral entitlement to privileged benefits at the expense of the people of the United States."

