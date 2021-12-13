Police: Argument on Atlanta road ends with driver shot

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during an argument with another driver on an Atlanta road Sunday night, police say.

Officials say they were called to the 600 block of Julian Street Sunday at around 7 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the driver became involved in a dispute with someone in a gray vehicle when they threw an object at his car.

During the confrontation, police say one suspect shot the driver before fleeing.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment. His identity and condition have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE