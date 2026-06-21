Argument leads to deadly shooting on Rockbridge Road

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in a parking lot on Rockbridge Road. Authorities say an argument between two individuals led to the gunfire, leaving one man dead at the scene. Investigators are searching for more information and urging anyone with tips to message them anonymously.



A man died Saturday night after an argument led to a shooting in a parking lot on Rockbridge Road, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers rushed to the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road around 9:02 p.m. Saturday following reports of gunfire. First responders discovered a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene. Investigators believe a dispute between the man and another person quickly escalated into the deadly shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who died. Police have not confirmed whether they have identified a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who has information about the incident can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.