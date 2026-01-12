Argument leads to deadly shooting at Douglas County bar

The Brief A dispute between two men at Marlene's Bar escalated into a mass shooting early Saturday morning. Four people were hospitalized as a result of the incident. One of the involved men, Jack Dewayne Shanks Jr., was killed; the other, Chauncey Dashon, is in custody facing murder charges.





What we know:

Douglas County deputies responded to Marlene’s Bar on Veterans Memorial Highway around 2:45 a.m. following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, deputies found four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

According to investigators, the shooting followed multiple disturbances involving two men throughout the night. Those individuals have been identified as Jack Dewayne Shanks Jr. and Chauncey Dashon.

Shanks was killed in the shooting. Dashon has been arrested and charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear if Shanks was among the four individuals originally reported as being taken to the hospital or if he was a fifth victim of the gunfire.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for clarification.