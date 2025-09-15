Argument along Alison Court leads to Atlanta shooting; 2 injured

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Monday following a dispute at a southwest Atlanta home, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 5:55 a.m. from the Gallery at 1960 apartments located at 1960 Alison Court SW and found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face.

She was alert, conscious and breathing as she was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police later learned a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm had taken himself to the hospital.

He was also reported to be alert and in stable condition.

According to investigators, the two victims were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into gunfire.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate.