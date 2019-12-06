Archer High School basketball players gets surprise from NBA All-Star

Archer High School basketball player surprised with a special gift from NBA player

Christian Csere started as a manager for the Archer High School basketball team during his freshman year at the school.

"He was one of the best managers I've ever had. I've been in high school basketball as a player and a coach for 20 years. he showed up every day, did his job. Water and towels filled them up at halftime. Helped us in practice," said Joel Lecoevre, head basketball coach.

He spent three years as a manager but he knew he wanted to lace up and play.

According to his mother, Christian lives with autism and other challenges, but he wasn't going to let that stand in the way of trying out for the team.

The 17-year-old senior made the varsity team and his coach, Joel Lecoevre, made sure his jersey was just as special as he is.

Christian was given a number 30 jersey, the first time that number has ever been worn at the school.

Advertisement

It also happens to be the number worn by Christian's favorite basketball player, Stephan Curry with the Golden State Warriors.

The video of the coach giving Christian the jersey caught the attention of some of the biggest names in basketball, including Curry.

Curry sent over boxes of basketball gear for Christian.

"Sneakers, clothes, bags. He's a sweet person.," Christian said.

Christian shared the generous gift, making sure each of his teammates got something.

"That just lets you know about his genuine heart," Lecoevre said. "His first instinct was, I'd like to share this with my teammates."