AR-15, handguns claimed from burglary suspects, DeKalb police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DeKalb County police said an AR-15, three handguns and marijuana were recently taken off the streets of DeKalb after we received a call about a possible vehicle break in on Chamblee Tucker Road. (Photo: DeKalb County Police)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said officers confiscated several weapons and drugs from three burglary suspects.

Police said an AR-15 was among the guns they obtained, in addition to three handguns. 

Police apprehended the suspects, allegedly trying to break into cars, on Chamblee Tucker Road. 

A photo posted by DeKalb police on Twitter shows several empty backpacks and what appears to be a sealed bag of marijuana. 

Next to the contraband were two pairs of gloves. 

Police said the suspects were arrested without incident. 

_____

