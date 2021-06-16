AR-15, handguns claimed from burglary suspects, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said officers confiscated several weapons and drugs from three burglary suspects.
Police said an AR-15 was among the guns they obtained, in addition to three handguns.
Police apprehended the suspects, allegedly trying to break into cars, on Chamblee Tucker Road.
A photo posted by DeKalb police on Twitter shows several empty backpacks and what appears to be a sealed bag of marijuana.
Next to the contraband were two pairs of gloves.
Police said the suspects were arrested without incident.
