AR-15, handguns claimed from burglary suspects, DeKalb police say

article

DeKalb County police said officers confiscated several weapons and drugs from three burglary suspects.

Police said an AR-15 was among the guns they obtained, in addition to three handguns.

Police apprehended the suspects, allegedly trying to break into cars, on Chamblee Tucker Road.

A photo posted by DeKalb police on Twitter shows several empty backpacks and what appears to be a sealed bag of marijuana.

Next to the contraband were two pairs of gloves.

Police said the suspects were arrested without incident.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.