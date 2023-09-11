Apple's big event: Consumers likely to see new iPhone, Apple Watch

article

Apple will hold a widely-anticipated event Tuesday, with many expecting the tech giant to unveil new devices that could soon hit the market.

Reports have indicated new models of at least two devices – the iPhone and Apple Watch – will likely get introductions during the event that Apple has named "Wonderlust." The software for some products also have changes in the pipeline that the company could provide updates on, according to The Verge.

In a Thursday research note, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said the iPhone 15 "is expected to include some noteworthy technology enhancements from a design perspective."

Apple customers may see USB-C charging ports and Dynamic Island roll out for all models of the iPhone 15, according to reports. Dynamic Island is a feature currently available for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that appears at the top of the screen "whenever your iPhone is unlocked" and that allows users to "check alerts and current activity in progress," according to Apple’s website.

APPLE TO MOVE FROM LIGHTNING CHARGER TO USB-C FORMAT FOR IPHONES

The tech giant is putting A16 chips in the base and Plus version of the iPhone 15 and A17s in the other two iterations, Bloomberg reported.

For the Pro, Wedbush’s Ives projected a "smaller bezel" that "should increase display sizes for consumers." Titanium edges were also anticipated, according to the note.

The Pro Max will sport those features as well, per Bloomberg.

The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple may also do away with the ring/silent switch on both of those models, instead adding an "Action Button," according to reports. That feature, which offers "quick access" to some actions, already appears on the Apple Watch Ultra, according to the company’s website.

"We believe the star of the launch will be the iPhone 15 Pro Max having periscope telephoto lens that significantly boosts the optical zoom capability," the Wedbush research note said.

Ives and others foresee the Pro and Pro Max iterations of the iPhone 15 getting price hikes of $100 compared to prior models. Improvement in "technology, chips, and battery technology in iPhone 15 Pro/Max warrants this strategic pricing move from Apple," according to Ives.

"Importantly we expect some massive discounts/promotions from US carriers over the coming months which should further catalyze iPhone 15 sales out of the gates and take the sting of a slight price increase away," Ives said in the note.

APPLE REPORTEDLY DOING 3D PRINTING TRIALS FOR WATCHES

On the Apple Watch front, an introduction of the company’s Apple Watch Series 9 is expected. It could also put out a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, the first iteration of which became available in 2022.

Close-up of blue logo on sign with facade of headquarters buildings in background near the headquarters of Apple Computers in the Silicon Valley, Cupertino, California, August 26, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Both products could see boosted processing speeds thanks to upgrades in the chips inside them, Bloomberg reported. Consumers may also have increased options for colors on the horizon.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment.

Last year’s event – "Far Out" – took place Sept. 7, 2022. During it, the tech giant made introductions for its iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation of AirPods Pro, among other things , as FOX Business previously reported.

In late August, Apple officially scheduled Tuesday as the date for 2023’s iteration of its annual September event. It will begin at 10 a.m. local time to Cupertino, where the company has its headquarters.

APPLE POSTS NET SALES DECREASE FOR THIRD QUARTER IN A ROW

The company has seen its products and services bring in a total of $293.79 billion in net sales in the first three quarters of its fiscal 2023 year. In the same time frame last year, it generated $304.18 billion.

The value of Apple shares have experienced an over 43% increase from the start of the year.