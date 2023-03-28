Apple Music Classical now available from the App Store

article

The "ultimate classical music streaming experience" has arrived.

Apple’s new standalone music streaming app, Apple Music Classical, is available now, delivering the world’s largest classical music catalog, according to Apple .

Over 5 million tracks are available, "covering the whole spectrum from celebrated recordings to forgotten gems." Thousands of exclusive albums, such as recordings from world-famous orchestras, are also included.

Existing Apple Music subscribers can immediately enjoy Apple Music Classical at no additional cost.

Apple Music Classical promises the "very best" search and browse capabilities and a premium sound experience with Spatial Audio.

Apple Music Classical redesigned search with the complexities of classical music in mind. Image: Apple Newsroom

The app’s search has been redesigned to deliver based on all complexities that go into a piece of work, including the composed, opus number, conductor, artist, instrument, or even a work’s nickname.

"Looking up a work reveals all its recordings, plus an Editor’s Choice performance. And searching for a composer displays all available works," Apple said.

Apple said its app also features the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless), with many tracks including Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

"Listeners can enjoy thousands of recordings from the best seat in the concert hall, immersed in a 360-degree soundscape where music comes from every direction, including above," the company said. New albums will also be added weekly as they are remastered or captured in Spatial Audio.

Classical music experts have also created hundreds of playlists that are perfect for guiding new listeners through centuries of classical music, or for lifelong fans who are looking to go behind the scenes of selected recordings or leading classical artists.

Apple is also including weekly Hidden Gems and Composer Undiscovered playlists, which highlight a selection of lesser-known works or bring a new perspective to famous names.

Exclusive new artist artwork will also accompany the music, commissioned from a diverse group of artists to blend historical research with color palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period.

Live concert experiences brought to you by the app are also in the works .

"We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning," said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

Apple Music Classical for Android is coming soon.

This story was reported from Detroit.