APD releases surveillance video of club shooting suspect

Dozens of bullets went flying through a crowded club on Moreland Avenue sending three people to the hospital, and now, Atlanta Police have brand new surveillance video of the shooter.

The Chill Spot in Atlanta is a popular nightlife spot, but on October 6th, a fight inside the club sent people running for their lives.

“I saw a young lady pull a gun,” said the club’s owner Mrs. Churn. “She shot in the air, and from there, there were a lot of people here, and the crowd goes crazy.”

A fight between multiple people in the club erupted into gunfire. Three people ended up in the hospital. One of the suspects, seen in newly released surveillance video, is still on the run.

“I am going to do whatever I have to do, work with whoever I have to work with, to make sure this case is solved,” said Mrs. Churn.

The Chill Spot now has more security and help from APD to keep patrons safe.

“They let off 75-80 shots, and there were about 75 people in here, so only 3 people were hit. But, it could have been more,” Mrs. Churn said.

The owner said she hopes someone knows the man in the video so her family business can return to being a place to relax.

“I’m just a young mother, a young black mother trying to have something for my kids, and they’re trying to take it, and I refuse to let them do so,” said Mrs. Churn.

Atlanta Police arrested one woman on the scene, Subricca Moss, who fired the initial shot. She is facing charges for reckless conduct.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.