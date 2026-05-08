APD deploys cutting-edge 911 tech ahead of World Cup

The Brief The system allows victims in crisis to text 911 when they are unable to speak, and silence is the only safe option. Dispatchers can now follow "digital breadcrumbs" to pinpoint the exact location of moving callers. The technology includes automated translation features to assist international visitors and non-English speakers.



The Atlanta Police Department has added a powerful new tool to its arsenal at the Atlanta E911 Communications Center.

The technology, known as RapidSOS, is already proving to be a gamechanger for public safety.

The backstory:

As Atlanta prepares for the global influx of visitors for the FIFA World Cup, the Atlanta E911 Communications Center has integrated the RapidSOS technology into its emergency response kit.

This cutting-edge communication system bridges the gap for callers who cannot communicate verbally with a dispatcher.

What we know:

This technology was put to the test earlier this week, during a high-stakes emergency involving an attempted kidnapping.

Dispatcher Bronner used the system to locate a victim who was on the line but unable to speak freely due to the perpetrator being within earshot.

Because the victim could not communicate verbally, the dispatcher relied on the system's "live chat" feature and "digital breadcrumbs."

A transcript of the text messages between the victim and 911 dispatch shows how the silent plea for help was handled in real-time, allowing officers to pinpoint the victim's exact location despite the silence on the other end of the line.

What's next:

The implementation of this software comes as the city anticipates thousands of international fans arriving for the FIFA World Cup.

One of the most vital features of the arsenal is the automated translation capability. This ensures that language is not a barrier to safety, allowing for seamless communication between dispatchers and non-English speakers or international guests.

Officials emphasize that for the "breadcrumb" and location features to work, citizens must ensure their location services are turned on their mobile devices.