APD conducts canvass in unsolved 2018 shooting of Deonta Wallace

The Atlanta Police Department conducted a tactical canvass Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation into the 2018 shooting death of Deonta Wallace.

What we know:

Wallace, 30, was killed outside his home on Verbena Street in July 2018. Investigators said he was confronted and shot, but no arrests have been made in the years since. The case remains unsolved.

What they're saying:

During the canvass, Wallace’s family joined police in urging the public to come forward with any information that could help bring justice.

"We just want answers," a family member said. "If anyone knows something, please say something."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.