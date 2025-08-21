Expand / Collapse search

APD conducts canvass in unsolved 2018 shooting of Deonta Wallace

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 21, 2025 11:03am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Renewed search for killed of Deonta Wallace

Renewed search for killed of Deonta Wallace

Atlanta police and others hit the streets on Wednesday in a renewed search for whomever killed Deonta Wallace in 2018 outside his home on Verbena Street.

The Brief

    • Atlanta police conducted a tactical canvass in the 2018 unsolved killing of 30-year-old Deonta Wallace.
    • Wallace was shot outside his Verbena Street home in July 2018; no arrests have been made.
    • His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department conducted a tactical canvass Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation into the 2018 shooting death of Deonta Wallace.

What we know:

Wallace, 30, was killed outside his home on Verbena Street in July 2018. Investigators said he was confronted and shot, but no arrests have been made in the years since. The case remains unsolved.

What they're saying:

During the canvass, Wallace’s family joined police in urging the public to come forward with any information that could help bring justice.

"We just want answers," a family member said. "If anyone knows something, please say something."

PREVIOUS STORY: Family of Verbena Street shooting victim: 'This case will not go cold'

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

The Source

  • Information for this story gathered by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. Other information came from previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews