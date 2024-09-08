Apalachee High School organizes private vigil for mourners

Apalachee High School put together a vigil late Sunday evening as a way for students, staff and community members to grieve privately.

The media was not allowed inside the football stadium. FOX 5 Atlanta respected those wishes as hundreds, maybe even thousands, of people stopped by to pay their respects.

High school senior D'Anthony Kanzig shared a few words before heading inside the vigil.

"Man, it’s beautiful, genuinely," he said. "Tragedies bring us together, which is great. I’ve noticed everybody is more, what’s the word, driven to be closer together."

This community has managed to wrap its arms around so many grieving families in quite possibly the darkest moment of their lives. The mountain of gifts and tributes laid at the flagpole on campus shows how dearly the four victims are missed and how they will be cherished and remembered.