Expand / Collapse search

Apalachee High School organizes private vigil for mourners

By
Published  September 8, 2024 11:06pm EDT
Apalachee High School shooting
FOX 5 Atlanta

Apalachee football stadium private vigil

On Sunday night, community members made their way to the Apalachee High School football stadium for a private vigil. FOX 5 Atlanta witnessed possibly thousands of people streaming into the stadium and paying their respects at the memorial at the school's flagpole.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Apalachee High School put together a vigil late Sunday evening as a way for students, staff and community members to grieve privately.

The media was not allowed inside the football stadium. FOX 5 Atlanta respected those wishes as hundreds, maybe even thousands, of people stopped by to pay their respects.

High school senior D'Anthony Kanzig shared a few words before heading inside the vigil.

RELATED: How to help Apalachee High School shooting victims

Image 1 of 10

 

"Man, it’s beautiful, genuinely," he said. "Tragedies bring us together, which is great. I’ve noticed everybody is more, what’s the word, driven to be closer together."

This community has managed to wrap its arms around so many grieving families in quite possibly the darkest moment of their lives. The mountain of gifts and tributes laid at the flagpole on campus shows how dearly the four victims are missed and how they will be cherished and remembered.