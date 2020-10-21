Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:43 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:04 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

AOC’s debut Twitch stream quickly becomes one of platform’s most-viewed

Politics
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) campaigns on June 23, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Ocasio-Cortez is running for re-election in the 14th congressional district against Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC

WASHINGTON - Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar attracted an audience of nearly half a million people Tuesday night by playing the viral video game Among Us on Twitch — one of the biggest events in the history of the popular online streaming platform.

The freshmen Democrats organized the event as an impromptu get-out-the-vote effort aimed at young Americans, the latest in a series of video game events held by high-profile Democrats. Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign also debuted an “island” on the popular game Animal Crossing.

Within an hour of AOC beginning the stream — her first on Twitch — close to 440,000 people were watching at the same time.

It was the third-largest audience ever for a live Twitch stream, according to Axios.

As of Tuesday night, the “Squad” member’s profile on the platform already has nearly 500,000 subscribers, making her almost immediately one of the site’s most popular personalities after first creating the account earlier in the day.

Earlier this year, AOC made Twitch the centerpiece of her proposal to ban the US military from recruiting using online gaming platforms — namely, disbanding the Army’s profile and recruitment presence on the site.

