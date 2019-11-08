Anti-Trump protesters fill Centennial Olympic Park

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered inside the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, across the street at Centennial Olympic Park, protesters gathered.

The protest was organized by the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice.

The group sees Friday's kickoff event for his campaign’s black voter initiative as an insult to the social justice values and work that has been ongoing in the Atlanta community without any help from the Trump administration.

RELATED: Trump launches black outreach effort for 2020 in Atlanta