Anti-tariff billboards 'paid for by the Government of Canada' spotted in Georgia

article

The Brief Billboards appear in metro Atlanta with messages like "Tariffs are a tax at the gas pump." Canada targets GOP states in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Ottawa aims to inform Americans about the economic impact of tariffs.



In a visible response to tariffs imposed by the U.S. president on Canada and other countries, the Canadian government appears to be sponsoring billboards in metro Atlanta to push back on the economic impact of the trade measures.

What we know:

One such billboard was recently spotted on Stone Mountain Parkway in Gwinnett County. It reads: "Tariffs are a tax at the gas pump," suggesting that the tariffs are directly contributing to higher fuel costs for American consumers.

Another billboard that has been spotted says "Tariffs are a tax on hardworking Americans."

The messages are part of what appears to be a broader campaign by Canadian officials to highlight how international trade tensions can affect everyday expenses. According to CBC News, there are billboards in at least 12 mostly-Republican states.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Global Affairs spokesperson John Babcock told CBC News that Ottawa launched the campaign "to inform Americans of the economic impacts of tariffs."

The tariffs referred to include a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum.