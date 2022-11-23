Anti-drunk driving advocates launch campaign to curb 'blackout wednesday'

It is Thanksgiving and lots of people will be drinking over the holiday weekend. Thanksgiving is becoming one of the worst times for drinking and driving. The National Safety Council estimates more than 500 people may die on the roads nationwide.

Binge-drinking the day before Thanksgiving is growing into such a problem it has earned the dubious nickname of "Blackout Wednesday." It’s especially dangerous when a driver gets behind the wheel.

It’s trend gaining popularity among college students home for the holidays, some of whom may be too young to drink.

"Blackout is not good," said Keyatta Mincey Parker is the executive director of a Sip of Paradise Garden in East Atlanta, who has tended bar for 20 years.

Parker is now a member of responsibility.org, a group raising awareness of drinking and driving.

"A lot of times you see younger people," Mincey Parker said. "You don’t want to encourage bad behavior."

That bad behavior can lead to disaster. The National Safety Council predicts more than 500 people could die nationwide this holiday weekend as a result of impaired driving.

"They’re excited, and they want to have fun, and they meet their friend, and they over-serve themselves," said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of trade group The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Swonger also heads responsibility.org.

Responsibility.org runs a nationwide effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of underage drinkers.

"We launched a campaign called we don’t serve teens. This is a call to action. And let’s save some lives over the next couple of days," Parker say, adding the risk is not worth the excitement. "Just because you give it a label doesn’t make it anything you’re supposed to do you want to try it’s terrible,"

Anti-drunk driving advocates urge everyone not to drive after drinking. Take a ride-sharing service, catch a cab or call a friend or family member, but don’t get behind the wheel. It could cost someone’s life.