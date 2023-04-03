Anthony Rendon suspended 5 games for altercation with fan

article

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games for an altercation he had with a fan in the stands after the team's Opening Day matchup against Oakland Athletics.

In a now-viral video posted to social media, Rendon is seen walking off the field at RingCentral Coliseum, before confronting a fan, grabbing his shirt through the guard rails and accusing the fan of shouting expletives at him.

"What'd you say? You called me a b----, huh," Rendon is heard yelling at the fan in the video. "Yeah you did. Yeah you did. Yeah motherf----."

Rendon then let go of the man's shirt before seemingly taking a swipe at him.

In addition to the suspension, Rendon received an undisclosed fine. Rendon's suspension is set to begin with the Angels' Monday night matchup against the Seattle Mariners, but Rendon does still have the option to appeal the decision, which he plans to do, per a report from the Los Angeles Times.

SUGGESTED: Angels' Anthony Rendon under investigation for altercation with A's fan

Rendon is in his fourth season with the Angels, but him missing from the lineup isn't out of the ordinary. In his first three seasons, he's played just 157 games. Prior to coming to Anaheim, Rendon finished in the top 10 in National League MVP voting four times over seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.